Adivi Sesh's much-hyped film Major has hit the screens on Friday, June 3. The film, which is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, is produced by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu along with Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra.

Apart from playing the lead role, Adivi Sesh has written the story while Sashi Kiran Tikka has directed the flick. The film has Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi and others are in the cast. The film has Vamsi Patchipulusu's cinematography and Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan's editing.

Based on the life of real-life Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, this movie aims to show how this valiant soldier saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by the terrorists who wreaked havoc in the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, India on the 26th of November, 2008.

The story is about the challenge the Major and his team faces in alien terrain without much information about the terrorists. They knew that the terrorists are around but were clueless about how many terrorists are in the building, their plan, etc. All they knew was they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the country against the threat. The film is not about how Sandeep Unnikrishnan died but how he lived his life.

Review:

It is a well-made tribute to the Major. The film is high on emotions with an engrossing narration. It has a decent first half, but the last 40 minutes in the second half are brilliant. Adivi Sesh has come up with an award-winning performance. Also, the BGM, production values, and cinematography are top notch.

idlebrain jeevi: #Major is a well made movie with an emotional climax. Terrific performances by the entire cast. Loved cinematography and bgm. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka is capable of handling all genres/emotions. Sesh's best ever. Will be a box officer winner for sure!

Venky Reviews: #Major Overall a Decent First Half with a Very Good last 40 Minutes!

Does a good job of sticking to the core while being engaging despite some pacing issues in the 1st half.

BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are top notch.

Rating: 3.25/5 #MajorTheFilm

#Major Pretty Decent 1st Half!

Start off well and dips a somewhat in the middle but picks up again towards the interval. BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are good. #MajorTheFilm

Vamsi Kaka: #MajorTheFilm is a BLOCKBUSTER MASTERPIECE

Sreedhar Reddy Komalla: Watched #Major. Just brilliant!Outstanding performance by

Maduri Mattaiah: #MajorTheFilm is perfect Tribute to major sandeep Honest & realistic attempt Hero

Abhishek Agarwal : The most patriotic movie that I have seen in recent times I have become speechless and emotional.

Heart wrenching climax and award winning performance by @AdiviSesh

High Production value. #Anurag #Shrath @ladasingh it's a sure winner.

Sushanth A: Only a soldier would fully understand the courage it takes & sacrifices to make, to become a solider!

Fortunate to get a glimpse of the life and courage of hero #Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

SivaCherry: Done with #MajorTheFilm

Its One of Best Ever theatrical experience. Its Best tribute to the unsung brave heart #SandeepUnniKrishnan❤️

PaniPuri: #MajorTheFilm Review : "GREAT TRIBUTE"

Rating : 3.25/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

Ashutosh Srivastava: #MajorTheFilm The journey of brave Soldier and a Good Human. What a movie. Such a great performance by the #AdiviSesh. 1st Half and 2nd Half just hold the nerve with the magnificent performance. All the best. It's going to be Blockbuster ✨✨..

sangeetha devi: #MajorTheFilm is all heart. Go watch. Review will up later today. Kept me emotionally invested.

Those final moments with @prakashraaj and Revathy moved me to tears. They are stalwarts for a reason, isn't it?

Sashidhar Adivi: #MajorTheFilm is a classic

Raj Kandukuri: Just watched #majorthefilm. What a masterpiece, narrated so beautifully. Kudos to

