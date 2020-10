A major fire broke out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan, Governor's House, in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi says, "3 people injured; 6 fire tenders present at the spot."

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire at the Indian oil petrol pump. The area has been cordoned off to avoid any untoward situation.

