A massive fire broke out in a building near Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Reasi district in J&K on Tuesday. Thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky, videos from the site show. Police, fire tenders and emergency services along with members of Shrine Board were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Vaishno Devi CEO Ramesh Kumar Jangid said the fire is under control now.

"The fire is under control now. There have been no casualties as a result of the fire nor any damage," Ramesh Kumar told International Business Times.

The fire broke out on top of one of the buildings where the counting hall is located near Gate number 2 at Sri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

This is a developing story...