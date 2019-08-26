A massive fire broke out at Spice World Mall in Noida's Sector 25A on Monday, August 26. The fire began at around 2.30 pm on the second floor of the Mall.

At least 10 fire engines have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported at the time of filing the report.

Videos posted on Twitter showed huge plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Fire in Spice Mall, Noida. Hopeful of safe evacuation. pic.twitter.com/D6koyzDioI — Ar. Pradeep Kharbanda प्रदीप खरबंदा( वास्तुविद) (@ar_pradeepnd) August 26, 2019

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at a menthol warehouse in Greater Noida's Kasna area. An investigation is being carried out in this regard.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)