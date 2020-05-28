At least 25 doctors on coronavirus duty were rescued from a five-storey hotel near Marine Lines housing doctors and health workers after a fire there around midnight, officials said.

The fire was reported at Hotel Fortune which is located in Dhobi Talao neighbourhood of Marine Lines. The blaze was confined to mainly electric fittings, wiring and ducting in the five-storey Hotel Fortune.

The BMC Fire Brigade rushed three fire tenders and the firefighters continue to battle the blaze. "The fire spread on the first to third floors of the hotel located on 1st Marine street," an official said. "It is a level-2 fire and at least eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot."