A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mumbai's suburban Mankhurd on Tuesday morning, June 23. The fire gutted some waste oil drums and other material. No casualty was reported

Around 6 am a blaze in the scrap compound was reported in Mandala locality near Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road following which fire brigade rushed to the site.

Level 3 fire in an area of 15,000 sq ft

"According to the initial report, it was a level I fire, but around 6.38 am, it was declared as a level III (major) blaze, which was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums in five scrap godown shed in an area about 15,000 sq ft," the official said.

To contain the major fire, three fire fighting jets were deployed into the operation cause the winds were spreading the fire further. Apart from that six fire engines, five jumbo tankers, three water tankers, two tenders and an ambulance were also rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"Efforts are on to douse the flames. So far, there has been no report of any injury," an official said