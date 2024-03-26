Two firefighters were injured, and four residential houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Batmaloo, Srinagar, on Monday. Reports said that a fire broke out in a house in the Baranpather area of Batmaloo this evening and within no time the fire engulfed the adjoining areas.

Before the firefighters reached the spot, the fire flames engulfed the other residential houses in proximity to the house where the fire broke out initially. Teams of the Fire and Emergency Services immediately reached the spot and launched a widescale rescue operation at the site.

During the course of the operation, two firemen sustained burn injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. The official identified the injured duo as Noor Alam, DFO Incharge City, and Aijaz Ahmad, a Fireman. As per preliminary assessment, the fire has caused massive damage to at least three residential houses.

Four houses gutted in another incident

At least four residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in the Nowpora area of Srinagar late Sunday evening. An official said two double-floored residential houses were damaged in the fire incident in Nowpora, Srinagar.

Reports said that a huge portion, including the roofing, ceiling, and first floor, along with household goods of both houses, were severely damaged, while some planks and mirrors of two other adjacent residential houses sustained indirect damage due to heat and water.

A news agency quoting affected families said they were left with nothing as their money, gold, and other wearable clothes were damaged in the blaze. Affected families requested the authorities to help them, as they were left with nothing but ashes and burnt houses.

Meanwhile, a building of a government school was engulfed in flames during a fire that erupted in the Zaloora Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Reports said that the fire ravaged the government building of the Higher Secondary School in Zaloora, causing extensive damage to the old structure.

Fortunately, no official records were housed within the building at the time of the incident. Reports indicate that the building had been abandoned for quite sometime before the fire outbreak. The cause of the fire remains unknown, although firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.