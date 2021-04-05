In Assam's Haflong constituency, even though 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise, total 171 votes were cast in a booth in Assam's Dima Hasao district, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Five poll officials were suspended by district election officer citing "dereliction of duty."

On April 2, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Dima Hasao issued the suspension order but on Monday morning the incident came to light.

The Election Commission suspended Seikhosiem Lhangum (Sector Officer), Prahlad Ch Roy (Presiding Officer), Parameswar Charangsa (1st Polling Officer), Swaraj Kanti Das (2nd Polling Officer) and Lalzamlo Thiek (3rd Polling Officer) with immediate effect.

The district election officer has ordered a re-poll at the 107(A) Khotlir Lower Primary School polling booth. A district official said, "The chief of the interior village refused to accept the official voters' list and the villagers cast their votes according to the one the chief was armed with".

Haflong witnessed 80.39 percent polling, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

(With inputs from agencies)