Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-hit states by the coronavirus pandemic. Over 48,000 people have been infected by the virus and 528 people have lost their lives. A total of 26,000+ people have recovered from it and now it is revealed that a Tamil filmmaker, who had tested positive for Covid-19, is cured of highly contagious disease.

According to reports, Majith was undergoing treatment for the deadly pandemic at a private hospital in Chennai. Now, he has tested negative for Covid-19. However, he had faced financial crucnh during the treatment.

Financial Crunch

Reports claim that he ran short of money during the course of the treatment. Initially, he was asked to pay an estimated amount of Rs 2.8 lakh, but the hospital authorities demanded Rs 4.85 lakh by the time of his discharge.

Kotapadi J Rajesh's Timely Help

This came as a shock to Majith and his wife. It forced him to seek help from his friends. It is now said that producer Kotapadi J Rajesh came to his rescue and settled the excess amount. The director has thanked the producer for his timely help.

The government has capped the treatment fees of Covid-19, but many private hospitals are reportedly making patients pay hefty bills in Tamil Nadu.

Coming back to Majith, he made his directorial debut with Thalapathy Vijay's Thamizhan. Since then, he has worked in a couple of films and his last film was Torchlight which saw the light of the day in 2018.