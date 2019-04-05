The full movie of Majili starring ChaySam aka Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni has been leaked on torrents and the free download of its pirated copy will affect its collection at the box office.

Majili is the first combo movie of super-hit on and off-screen couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni post their marriage. Hence, it is one of the most-hyped Telugu movies of 2019. Piracy has proved to be a big threat for such films and the makers have taken all precautionary measures to curb its piracy.

Before its release, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and other members of the film unit had requested the filmgoers to say no to piracy and watch Majili in cinema halls. Just before the first day first show began, Shine Screens, which has bankrolled the film, tweeted, "#Majili in cinemas now! Watch it today at your nearest theatres. Say No to piracy. Book your tickets here."

An hour after the morning show, Majili hit the internet and is going viral. A notorious gang, which is known for its alleged activities online, has recorded the full movie during its screening in a cinema hall and released it on its website for free download or watching the complete film online.

This notorious gang's website offers six different prints of the full movie of Majili with their size ranging between 2.3gb and 200mb for free download. These pirated copies are likely to spread to other torrent sites if they are not taken immediately down from the internet. The movie's team is said to be busy working on the issue. It should be seen whether they will be successful.

Majili has received a stupendous response from the viewers, who are bowled over by the chemistry of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. Having good advance booking, the film registered a fantastic opening at the box office on the first day and the word of the mouth is expected to boost its collection.

Many fans say that Majili is a good treat for the family audience during Ugadi, which marks the Telugu new year. But the movie is facing a big threat from the election season and IPL fever, which are likely to force some viewers to download its pirated copy. If it happens, it will take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Majili has been made on a budget of Rs 15+ crore and its theatrical rights have fetched Rs 21.14 crore. Considering its superb opening, the movie will not only recover the distributors' investment but also fetch them good profit share. However, the free download of its pirated copy is likely to eat away some of their profits.

We at International Business Times, India, are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.