Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree Dasani recently opened up on her separation with husband Himalaya Dasani. While interacting with the media Bhagyashree spoke about her personal life and recalled a phase in her life when she was separated from her husband Himalaya Dasani for one and half year.

On Instagram, a video of the Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree addressing the media at an event has gone viral. In the video, when asked about who her first love was, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress revealed that her first love is hubby Himalaya Ji only.

She said, "Yes, Himalay Ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him." Opening up about her married life with her first love, the actress went on to mention how there was a time in her marriage where she separated from her husband.

'What if I hadn't got him in my life, I had married someone else?"

Speaking with media representatives, Bhagyashree said, "Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the and I had that feeling that 'What if I hadn't got him in my life and I had married someone else?" The actress mentioned that she separated with husband Himalaya Ji for almost a year and a half and wondered that if she hadn't married him, someone else would have been her husband. The actress then added that even now when she remembers that feeling, she gets very scared.

In spite of Maine Pyar Kiya becoming a huge success, Bhagyashree bid adieu to films when asked about the same she revealed that she was so deeply in love with husband Himalaya Damani and son Abhimanyu that she decided to never return to films. The actress had won several hearts with her undying beauty and charm.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' fame tied the knot with producer-actor Himalaya Dasani in 1990 and is blessed with two wonderful kids.Her son Abhimanyu Dasani made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with his film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'