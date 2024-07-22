Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, has unveiled the name of its latest SUV: the Mahindra 'Thar ROXX'. The new model, set to launch this Independence Day, is designed to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology.

The 'Thar ROXX' aims to strengthen Mahindra's Thar brand, embodying the ruggedness and personality of a rockstar while introducing the 'X' factors of sophistication and performance. It promises cutting-edge innovations, superior design, and exceptional ride quality and comfort, delivering a premium experience to its users.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Sector at M&M Ltd., stated, "The 'Thar ROXX', with its distinctive design, premium features, advanced technology, enhanced performance, and safety, is set to be 'THE' SUV. It retains the core attributes of the iconic Thar, representing the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and poised to disrupt the SUV category."

Mahindra 'Thar ROXX' is expected to empower customers to 'Explore The Impossible' with luxury, further expanding the Thar lifestyle.

Watch the first look of the Thar ROXX below: