Mahindra has offered a sneak peek into its new off-roading SUV Thar that is going to be launched on October 2. The second-generation Thar was showcased in Mumbai on Saturday, offering details of what's in the offing. The bookings for the new Thar will also commence on October 2.

Mahindra Thar 2020 comes in different options. Firstly, the new Thar is available in hard-top, soft-top and convertible option. There are two powertrain options, six new colours, revamped exteriors and interiors.

"Today, with the unveil of the All-New Thar, we rewrite history once again. The All-New Thar is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form. We are proud of our authentic SUV legacy that has been guarding the freedom of this nation by serving the armed forces since the 1950s, while simultaneously becoming the spirit of adventure and a lifestyle icon. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence, and is geared up for its next adventure," Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M, said in a statement.

Check out the new features in the All-New Thar

All-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine New Gearbox options: 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case All-new Roof options: A Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top All-new Seating options: 4 front-facing seats & 2+4 side-facing seats All-new Technology Features: Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more All-new Comfort and Convenience Features: Sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers and lots more New Safety Features: ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more The all-new colours of the Thar include Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Check out Thar 2020 photos