Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new S9 variant to its popular SUV model Scorpio on Monday. Priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the S9 variant is slotted between the top-spec S11 and mid-spec S7 variant.

Mahindra & Mahindra has priced the S9 variant about Rs 1.15 lakh cheaper than the S11 (2WD) variant and about Rs 62,000 pricier than S7 (140hp) version. The S9 variant was originally available when the current generation of the SUV was introduced in 2014. The facelift last year saw the discontinuation of the variant and is now being re-introduced.

Mahindra Scorpio S9- What does it pack?

Mahindra Scorpio S9 is essentially a feature-packed version with a lot of kit from the S11 variant. The new variant boasts automatic climate control, dual airbags with ABS, cornering projector headlamps, a 5.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, audio and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel and others.

Mahindra Scorpio S9- What does it miss out?

Instead of alloy wheels offered with the S11 trim, the S9 gets black steel rim with wheel caps. The S9 misses out chrome bezel on front fog lamps, reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, Tyre-tronics and faux leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever. The new variant gets rear number plate applique in Silver like the lower spec models instead of chrome offered in S11.

Mahindra Scorpio S9- Engine and transmission

The Scorpio S9 is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned for 140bhp and 320Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The S9 is offered only in 2WD trim and a four-wheel drive system offered only on the top-spec S11 trim.

Mahindra Scorpio S9- who should buy the new variant?

Mahindra Scorpio S9 variant is for those who wish to have premium and comfort features of the S11 variant in an affordable package. It definitely misses out some fancy addition such as chrome touches and alloy wheels while those who choose the S9 will get the SUV with over Rs 1 lakh deduction in price.