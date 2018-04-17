It looks like Mahindra's upcoming new compact SUV codenamed S201 is set to enter production in India. Mahindra and Mahindra has been testing the new compact SUV in India for quite some time now and the latest spy images show the model with production-ready parts.

Mahindra is expected to launch the new compact SUV this year after the launch of the U321 MPV in India. Although the spotted test mule of the S201 is still hiding under a lot of camouflage, it does give a glance at the production-ready taillamps, ORVMs and alloy wheels of the upcoming model. The S201 of Mahindra will be based on SsangYong Tivoli's platform and engine family. However, the production-ready model shows new tail lamps different from that of the Tivoli. The prototype also shows roof rails and integrated stop lamps. Mahindra S201 is also expected to get projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The interior of the SUV is yet to be seen in any pictures and rumor has it that it will get an upmarket cabin with futuristic features.

Under the hood, the S201 is expected to get the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that does the duty in the Mahindra KUV100 in a re-tuned version with direct fuel-injection and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel mill.

Earlier reports had suggested that there are two versions of the S201 in the making. Of these versions, one is the compact SUV that has been on test and the other is rumored to be the SUV to rival Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur. The latter will be positioned above the compact SUV spotted on the test. The compact SUV will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and others in its segment.

