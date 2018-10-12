Mahindra is all set to step up the game by launching a premium SUV. The SUV was revealed at Auto Expo 2018 and is essentially SsangYong G4 Rexton. Mahindra has codenamed the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rivalling SUV as Y400 and it will be launched on November 19.

Interestingly, Mahindra is yet to name its new SUV. Rumours suggest XUV700 and Rexton as possible names while Mahindra is expected to go for a new alpha-numeric name. Considering Mahindra's naming strategy, the name should end with the letter 'O.'

Mahindra will also set up new Mahindra Prime dealership section in its dealerships to sell the new SUV. This special enclosure inside the dealership will focus on the premium SUVs from Mahindra starting from Y400.

Mahindra has added some signature design bits to make the Y400 more appealing to Indian customers highlighted with the toothy grille finished in chrome. Mahindra has also worked on the suspension, ride height and handling package of the new SUV to make it better suited for Indian road conditions.

REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

The Y400 gets muscular bumpers and the newly designed wrap-around headlamps look modern while the black body claddings accentuate off-road appeal. The prominent character lines on the side and the thick C-pillars cannot go unnoticed.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a premium dual-tone dashboard with black and brown finish. It also flaunts a 9.2-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, cooled seats, Nappa leather upholstery, a smart tailgate, and others.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Mahindra is expected to employ a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that produces 187hp and 420Nm of peak torque in the new SUV. The mill may come mated to a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission channelling power to the rear wheels.