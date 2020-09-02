Mahindra Tractors, the largest manufacturer of tractors in the world, witnessed a growth of 69 percent in sales during August 2020. The total tractor sales (domestic + exports) by the company during August 2020 stood at 24,458 units, as against 14,817 units in the same period last year.

Mahindra sold 23,503 units in the domestic market in August 2020. In August 2019 it had managed to sell 13,871 units. Exports in August 2020 stood at 955 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We have sold 23,503 tractors in the domestic market during August 2020, a growth of 69% over last year. On the back of highest ever sales in July, we have clocked yet another highest ever sales in August. The Tractor industry growth continues to remain strong in August. This is primarily on account of continued positive sentiment, due to increase in Kharif sowing area, thereby indicating a bumper harvest, bountiful monsoon, good rural cash flows and base effect. We expect rural sentiments to remain positive and translate into robust tractor demand as we move into the festive period. In the exports market, we have sold 955 tractors, a growth of 1% over last year."

Mahindra has an extensive range of tractors in its portfolio. It has three tractors in the up to 20 HP segment; three 21 to 30 hp tractors; eight 31 to 40 hp tractors; fourteen 41 to 50 hp tractors; five 50-hp-plus tractors; and two in the 60-hp-plus category. That's 35 tractors across six segments. Of course, it also has every imaginable farm implement in its arsenal. How many, you still ask? Well, 30 in total encompassing everything from land preparation implements to those used post-harvest as well.