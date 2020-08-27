Mahindra launched its BS6 Marazzo today at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh. While at it, the company has brought about a change in its variant-designation as well. Earlier, there were four variants available: M2, M4, M6, and M8. Now, there are three: M2, M4+, and M6+. The M8 has been discontinued.

BS6 Mahindra Marazzo variants and features

Mahindra says that as the brand's new top-variant, the M6+ now comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera with steering-adaptive guidelines, automatic temperature control, and automatic driver-side window (one-touch up/down feature). Of course, the existing top-end features from the M8 such the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Mahindra's industry-first Surround Cool technology have found their way in to the M6+ variant. It's been priced at Rs. 13.51 lakh.

Earlier, only the M6 and M8 variants used to come with alloy wheels. Now, the M4+ comes with 16-inch alloy wheels. Apparently, there are a few other features that have been added as well in the M4+ variant (as compared to the earlier M4) but Mahindra hasn't listed them in the press release. Also, it looks like the base M2 variant remains the same as earlier feature- and equipment-wise. The M4+ has been priced at Rs 12.37 lakh.

BS6 Mahindra Marazzo engine and gearbox

The Marazzo continues to be powered by the same 1.5-liter diesel engine as earlier. It produces 122.6 PS at at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox is responsible to send all the power and torque to the front wheels.

Mahindra's claims about the Marazzo:

- India's safest MPV, with a 4-star rating in adult safety from Global NCAP

- Best-in-class shoulder room in the 1st and 2nd rows

- Best-in-class legroom in the 3rd row

- Longest rear suspension travel (245 mm)

- Quietest, and fastest-cooling cabin in segment

- makes every journey comfortable.

- Short turning radius (5.25 m)

- Best-in-class standard warranty of 5 years /1,00,000 km

- Lowest service cost of 58 paise/km for scheduled maintenance