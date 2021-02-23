Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit said on Tuesday it will deploy close to a hundred electric three-wheeler vehicles made by Mahindra Electric in seven cities across the country.

The move will help Amazon India meet its target of employing 10,000 electric vehicles in its fleet of delivery vehicles by 2025, as announced by the company in January last year.

Mahindra Electric's "Treo Zor", a three-wheeled vehicle powered by a lithium-ion battery, has been deployed in major metro cities like Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad, Amazon India said in a statement.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of India's hotels-to-vehicles conglomerate Mahindra Group, offers a range of electric vehicles such as rickshaws, sedans as well as passenger and cargo vans.

It was not immediately clear how many electric vehicles made by Mahindra Electric would be a part of the 10,000 vehicles.