Model turned Actress Mahika Sharma who is gearing up for upcoming bollywood movie "The Modern Culture" promoted festival of the tea tribes of Assam, popularly known as Tusu Puja. The celebrations rings in today (January 13) and will be observed for more two days.

Talking about the history of the festival Mahika said, "Assam is a beautiful land with various communities and tribes. The tea tribes of Assam are also a very important part of huge Assamese society. Tusu Puja is their one of the prime festivals. Tusu Devi is a folk goddess of the tea tribes. The traditional customs and system of this puja is somewhat different from others. According to the folk legend, Tusu was the daughter of the Kurmi king of Gujrat. The Mughal emperor of that time forced him to run away and took shelter of Punjab's king. During those days Tusu and son of king of Punjab fall in love with each other. But, the Mughal emperor became an obstacle in their love. So, Gujrat's king ran away from there again and met the Assam tea tribes who made the marriage of them happen. After a few days, when the guy died Tusu also killed herself by jumping into the fire of his funeral. Her love story of love and sacrifice is celebrated by tea tribes even today as Tusu Puja. The tribes began to worship Tusu as a pure soul."

Talking about the celebration former Miss Teen Northeast adds, "During Tusu Parab, sculptures make statues of Tusu and people decorate with mud and flower very beautifully. Young boys and girls carry the statue from house to house singing her story. The young girls of the community dress traditionally and tie handkerchief on their hands and dance with the rhythm of the music and instruments. Tusu is popular among the tea tribes as a favourite goddess who symbolizes kindness, virtue, love and sacrifice."

Mahika, who has earlier appeared in television shows like 'FIR' and 'Ramayana', celebrated the festival in mumbai.