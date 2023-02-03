Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's upcoming film is one of the much-awaited films from Tollywood this year. Produced under Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and Sreeleela playing a key role.

The film went on floors a couple of months ago and the team is currently shooting for the second schedule of the film in Hyderabad. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film is the hattrick collaboration of the actor-director duo.

As per the latest update, the digital rights of the film have already been sold for a whopping price. OTT giant Netflix bought the rights to the film for Rs 81 crore and for the first time, which is the highest a Telugu film has made from such a deal. As per the deal, the film will have its digital release only 50 days after its theatrical release.

Speculations are rife that the distribution rights have also been sold for mind-blowing prices. Sources say that the Nizam area's rights have been sold for Rs 45 crores. As there is competition among the buyers, this rate could have been quoted and achieved. But it makes things complicated as Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sarkaru Vari Pata were not sold for Rs 40 crores and Rs 30 crores, respectively.

But if you ask us based on what did they demand Rs 45 crores for, let us tell you that the business is happening based on the collections garnered by Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. In short, if the business for the Nizam (Telangana) region has been quoted so high, it is sure that the business in Andhra is going to be much higher.

Trivikram and Mahesh have earlier worked together for Athadu and Khaleja. Mahesh's rugged avatar and beard are raising expectations already. If things go well as planned, the makers might release the film in the second half of the year. If rumours are to be believed, the film has Ramyakrishnan playing a key role.

The film will be edited by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, National Award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.