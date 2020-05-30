Actor Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram have teamed up #SSMB27 and this news has been going viral for sometime and making the big headlines.

In recent times, there's a lot of buzz about this film. The title of the film is said to be Sarkar Vaari Paata and the project is going to be launched on May 31st, marking the birthday of Superstar Krishna.

Production house 14 Reels Entertainment tweeted, "Holding back our excitement for #SSMB27 Official Announcement tomorrow. You've been hearing a lot about it, countdown begins to see the REAL thing 31st May - 9.09 AM. Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus." (sic)

About Mahesh's new flick

The story of the film has also been leaked and if the news is to be believed, the film is touted to be another political drama that is about frauds in the banking sector. Also, it is said to be having some similarities with the storylines of Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

As per our sources, we have learned that Mahesh Babu will be seen in three different avatars in this film. Currently, he is sporting a clean-shaven look during the lockdown and this one is to play a teenager in the film. Mahesh is someone who never says no to undergoing a transformation when it comes to work and he is already working hard to shed some kilos at the gym.

Besides playing a teenager, Mahesh is said to be seen in two other avatars, which are yet to be known. Kiara Advani is going to play the leading lady in this film. The Lust Stories actress made her debut in Tollywood with Bharat Ane Nenu and now, she is going to pair up with Mahesh once again.

Much before Mahesh gave a nod to Parasuram, he has signed for a film with Vamsi Paidipally. But Mahesh wasn't satisfied with the script and has asked Vamsi to make necessary changes to it. Also, he has a film with Rajamouli in his kitty and more details about the project are awaited.