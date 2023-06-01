Mahesh Babu's first look teaser of Guntur Karam is massy, classy and adrenaline-pumping! Directed by Trivikram, the film marks the duo's third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja.

The title and the first glimpse of the film were unveiled on Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday. Touted to be an action-packed masala entertainer, the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Here are some interesting tidbits about the film!

According to Grapevine, the film will have a strong mother sentiment; Ramya Krishnan is likely to appear as Mahesh's mother in the film.

Earlier, there was a buzz that Pathan star John Abraham is likely to play the negative role, however, no official confirmation has been made on it yet. Prakash Raj, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu play prominent roles in the film.

There was also a buzz that Rashmika Mandanna and Malaika Arora will appear in a special song alongside Mahesh Babu.

After multiple delays, the film is now expected to hit the screens for Sankranti 2024.

Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HEs9CpeWvY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2023

Mahesh Babu has undergone an extensive physical transformation for his role in this action entertainer.

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 Cr, the film is produced by S Radhakrishna and Naga Vamsi under Harika & Hasini Creations.