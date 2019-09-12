Senior actress Jayasudha has revealed that superstar Mahesh Babu is a prankster and very naughty. He doesn't laugh, but he is real fun. He should do a full length comedy movie.

We all know that Mahesh Babu is a non-fussy, calm, composed and great gentleman, but not many are aware about his naughty side. In an interview to YouTube channel Mana Stars, Jayasudha opened up on his different nature. She said that the Tollywood superstar makes fun and make people on sets of his film laugh.

When asked about whether she has not worked with any present generation actors, Jayasudha said, "I have worked with almost everyone except Nani and couple of other actors. I did a movie named Shatamanam Bhavati with Sharwanand. I have worked with Mahesh Babu in four movies."

Jayasudha added, "I was worked with Mahesh in a film during his childhood. I have also seen with him in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Brahmotsavam and Maharshi. I have done with everyone. He is an amazing actor. The kind of talent he has, he would do many different films in future. He is very hard working. In fact, all the present generation actors including Ram Charan are hardworking."

Talking about his fun side, Jayasudha said, "I would like to see Mahesh Babu in a full length comedy film. Of course, he has shown it in Dookudu and Khaleja. He is very good. Actually, he is very naughty. I feel he should do a film showing his naughtiness and comedy timing. He is now doing a film (Sarileru Neekevvaru) with Anil Ravipudi, but I don't know what it is about."

Jayasudha urged him further, "But he should do a full length comedy movie. A part of it may feature his comic timing. But I want to see a real Mahesh Babu in a full movie. He is a prankster. He doesn't laugh, but he is real fun. He can do comedy in his own different style. It will be polished. But I feel he will succeed 100 per cent. He should do."

On work front, Jayasudha joined the Andhra Pradesh wing of YS Jagan's YSRCP party along with her son Nihar Kapoor before the general elections. Now, both of them are focusing on their political career. Her son Nihar is all set to tie the knot with a Delhi-based marketing executive named Amrit Kaur and his wedding will take place on February 2, 2020.

Watch Jayasudha talking about Mahesh Babu (time from 01:07:00)