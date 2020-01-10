In the recent two years, Mahesh Babu has been going on vacation every time post the release of his film. He takes a break and travels with his family on a luxury vacation, lives in some peace and then comes back to work, with a fresh mind.

The same way, the actor is all set to take a break for a couple of months post-release of Sarileru Nekevaru and once he is back, he will begin shooting for his next.

"I am going to work with Vamsi Paidipally once again. This project had to happen before Sarileru Nekevaru, but I wanted to do the latter one first. Pre-production for the next is going on at a brisk pace. This is not going to be a message oriented film again, and will be a pakka commercial entertainer," said the actor during the promotions of Sarileru Nekevaru.

Mahesh has earlier teamed up with Vamsi Paidipally for Maharshi, which released in May and it is a blockbuster hit. Also, Mahesh Babu has revealed that he is going to involve in production in his films by turning one of the producers, just like in Sarileru Nekevaru.

At the same time, he said that people think that he goes on vacation every now and then. "I have been working continuously since a decade now and has been away from spending time with family. So I take a break after every film and take the family on a vacation. In this process, I unlearn a lot of things. That's how I keep myself updated with things at work," he added.

Sarileru Nekevaru is hitting the screens on January 11 and Mahesh Babu is going to compete with a couple of other actors at the box office. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film is produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments and is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.