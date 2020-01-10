A day before its release superstar Mahesh Babu released a new poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru. This poster which features Prince in mass avatar has taken the viewers' curiosity to a new high.

Superstar Mahesh Babu surely has taken our excitement to its peak with all the outings of his next. The trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which translates to nobody can match you, received hearty appreciation included some smashing action scenes that were loved by all. Just ahead of the release tomorrow, the actor has shared an all-new poster for all his fans!

The action-comedy has caught all the attention. Sharing the poster for all the fans on his social media, Mahesh Babu posted, "#SarileruNeekevvaru in theatres from tomorrow. Get ready!!!@anilravipudi #AnilSunkara @vijayashanthiofficial @rashmika_mandanna @joinprakashraj @rathnaveludop @thisisdsp @akentsofficial @gmbents @srivenkateswaracreations #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th".

Mahesh Babu looks cool in a lungi, pairing it up with a yellow shirt with leaves imprinted on it, tieing a handkerchief on his neck and wearing goggles pairing it up with white shoes and is seen shaking a leg for the already hit tune. The new poster of the film has been released and the look was very fun and quirky from the Mind Block song.

The film has a perfect title for Mahesh Babu as nobody can actually match the actor and his uniqueness. This will be Mahesh Babu's 26th film, his last movie Maharshi was a box office hit and fans can't wait to see the superstar back on the silver screen.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.