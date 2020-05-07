Horrific visuals of Vizag gas leak emerge Close
The year 2020 has shown that anything is possible. If everything going on wasn't enough, Vishakapatnam has suffered a gas leak from a chemical plant that has affected over 5000 people. The tragedy has left the country in shock, as it was not only unexpected but the images that have been circulated from the city show the pain and suffering. 

The Vizag gas leak has been creating a stir online, and many have come out to express their regret and solidarity with the victims and the citizens of Vizag. Celebrities too have been writing about the tragedy and expressing concern over the matter.

Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Arjun Kapoor
Celebrities react to Vizag gas leak tragedy

In the early hours of the morning, at 3 AM, Vizag suffered a gas leak from a chemical plant, at LG Polymers. Unbeknownst to the citizens, the gas leak impacts all those in a 3 KM radius. The incident left over 5000 people sick, and 10 dead, including 2 senior citizens and an 8-year-old girl. 

Those who have fallen sick complained of breathing difficulties, rashes and sore eyes. Following the leak, visuals made it to the internet of people lying on the roads unconscious. When the matter began to come to the notice of the administration, authorities rushed to take cognisance of the situation. 

Many celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood have been reacting to the events online, expressing their solidarity over the tragedy with the people of Vizag.

Tollywood reacts:

Pawan Kalyan wrote: "8 people killed ... It is heartbreaking to see hundreds of people getting sick. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased on my behalf and on behalf of Janasena. I wish those who were ill would have a quick recovery. The government should provide them with better medical care."

Chiranjeevi wrote: "Visakha poisoning caused people to die of sterin and death. My deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I pray for all those recovering from illness to recover quickly."

Bollywood:

Hopefully, Vizag will be out of this tragedy soon and the victims recover. 