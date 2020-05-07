The year 2020 has shown that anything is possible. If everything going on wasn't enough, Vishakapatnam has suffered a gas leak from a chemical plant that has affected over 5000 people. The tragedy has left the country in shock, as it was not only unexpected but the images that have been circulated from the city show the pain and suffering.

The Vizag gas leak has been creating a stir online, and many have come out to express their regret and solidarity with the victims and the citizens of Vizag. Celebrities too have been writing about the tragedy and expressing concern over the matter.

Celebrities react to Vizag gas leak tragedy

In the early hours of the morning, at 3 AM, Vizag suffered a gas leak from a chemical plant, at LG Polymers. Unbeknownst to the citizens, the gas leak impacts all those in a 3 KM radius. The incident left over 5000 people sick, and 10 dead, including 2 senior citizens and an 8-year-old girl.

Those who have fallen sick complained of breathing difficulties, rashes and sore eyes. Following the leak, visuals made it to the internet of people lying on the roads unconscious. When the matter began to come to the notice of the administration, authorities rushed to take cognisance of the situation.

Many celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood have been reacting to the events online, expressing their solidarity over the tragedy with the people of Vizag.

Tollywood reacts:

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

Pawan Kalyan wrote: "8 people killed ... It is heartbreaking to see hundreds of people getting sick. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased on my behalf and on behalf of Janasena. I wish those who were ill would have a quick recovery. The government should provide them with better medical care."

8 మంది మృతి చెందటం... వందల మంది తీవ్ర అస్వస్థతకు లోనవడం హృదయవిదారకం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా తరఫున, జనసేన తరఫున ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియచేస్తున్నాను.

అస్వస్థతకు గురైనవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. వారికి ప్రభుత్వం మెరుగైన వైద్య సదుపాయాలు కల్పించాలి. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi wrote: "Visakha poisoning caused people to die of sterin and death. My deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I pray for all those recovering from illness to recover quickly."

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 7, 2020

It’s heart wrenching to see the visuals of the #gasleak in #Vizag...hurt and very deeply disturbed by the visuals...pray for the families affected and pray for the impacted area to recover soon ?? #VizagGasTragedy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 7, 2020

Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe. ? — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 7, 2020

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. ???? — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 7, 2020

Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak.



My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised ? — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 7, 2020

Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 7, 2020

Bollywood:

The tragic news of Visakhapatnam Gas Leak is extremely shocking.

My prayers are with everyone of the city. Condolences to the families of the victims. #PrayForVizag — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 7, 2020

After the virus and now the gas attack, I think the only thing left is aliens attacking??? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 7, 2020

So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people ❤️❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Just read about the Vizag gas-leaks and the lives lost and people affected. Heartbreaking. :/



Brings Bhopal to mind. I hope this time, the company doesn't get away with it. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 7, 2020

Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. I pray for the well being of all. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.#Vishakhapatnam — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 7, 2020

Another gas tragedy! ??? Praying for the victims and Affected people and their families.. ?????? https://t.co/PaIRYbB2K3 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 7, 2020

8 Dead, 1,000 Reportedly Sick After Gas Leak At Plant In Vizag: 10 Points.. Praying for the victims of this horrific incident . I hope the sick ones recover soon. ???? https://t.co/udyW3Jer1V — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 7, 2020

Hopefully, Vizag will be out of this tragedy soon and the victims recover.