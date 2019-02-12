Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu, who will be soon having his statue at the Madame Tussauds museum, is the first Indian for whom the life-size statue will be flown to his hometown for a day.

Owing to Mahesh's mass appeal and humongous fandom, Madame Tussauds team have decided to fly down the actor's wax statue just for a day to Hyderabad. It will be kept at his theatre, in Hyderabad.

This is happening for the first time that any Indian actor's wax statue is being brought to India. The statue will later be sent to Madame Tussauds museum in Malaysia.

After giving a look test last year, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds :) :) Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible!" He is the second actor after Prabhas to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds after Prabhas.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is working on his next movie Maharshi, written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The movie has Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan in the female leads. Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, Jayasudha and a host of supporting actors are part of the film.

For his previous outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also the broke major records at the box office.

Maharshi will hit the screens in April 2019.