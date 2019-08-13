Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in India's fastest growing tech-enabled used car company CARS24. The 38-year-old cricketer has gone into the partnership and he will own equity in the company along with being the brand ambassador of the Gurugram-based firm. The investment is part of the series D round of funding.

The company's CEO and Co-founder Vikram Chopra said that they are pretty excited to welcome Dhoni in the company as the wicket-keeper batsman is a role model for many Indians and is the most celebrated captain in the Indian history.

He also mentioned that the partnership felt natural and perfect as both Dhoni and the company live by the same values. They also believe that this collaboration will further strengthen the trust value of the brand.

"We are very excited to welcome Mahi into the CARS24 family. He is a role model and hero to most Indians. His ability to constantly evolve, innovate and find solutions to every problem thrown at him over the years have made him the most celebrated captain in the Indian history. It's the same values that we live by at CARS24 and therefore the partnership felt natural and perfect. We also share a common love for cars which makes this even more special," he said.

The former Indian skipper, who is currently serving the Indian Army, said that he is very much thrilled with the association with CARS24 as he is a big fan of four-wheelers and also a fan of new-age companies which are innovatively shaping the future. According to him, the Gurugram-based company falls under that category and he is excited to work with them.

"I am thrilled to be part of the CARS24 journey. Besides being a fan of all things to do with cars, I am also a fan of new age companies that are disruptive, innovative and shaping the future. CARS24 is definitely one of these companies. They have big ambitions and I am excited to work with them and help them achieve their goals," the 38-year-old cricketer said.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder and CMO CARS24 also mentioned that the association with Dhoni will help the company create awareness about the brand and what it is offering. He further added that his humility and intent to deliver is quite similar to their brand's ideology.

"We already have a huge customer base in the used car industry and plan to engage them further by offering our services from 1000+ branches in the next few years. We believe that our association with one of India's finest cricketers Dhoni will go a long way in helping us create awareness about the brand and its offerings," Jangid said

"His humility and intent to deliver the best resonates with our brand's ideology perfectly," he further added.

The cricketer who is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) of the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army has taken a break from international cricket. He is currently with his battalion (106 Para TA battalion) in the Kashmir Valley and is expected to raise the national flag on Independence Day at Leh district of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. The former captain joined his battalion in Kashmir on July 30 and will be there till August 15.

CARS24, found in 2015 is one of the largest pre-owned cars buying and selling platform. The Gurugram-based company has recently announced that they intend to up their presence in 300+ tier 2,3 and 4 markets by 2021.