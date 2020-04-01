While the whole Bollywood is on lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, stars have been sharing throwback pictures remembering the days when meeting friends were normal, advisable and allowed. Many stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor have also shared their childhood pictures on Instagram making fans drool over their cuteness. Now, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor has also joined the throwback bandwagon and has shared pictures with her friends Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan, Gauri Khan and many other B-town celebs, making us all nostalgic.

In the pictures shared by Maheep, we can spot ace director Karan Johar with Hrithik Roshan, Gauri Khan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussane with two other people. All can be seen smiling for the camera while they party together. In these old pictures, we can spot all of them having a fun time as they came together for a dinner plan on Maheep's 30th birthday. While posting the pictures, she said that next time, whenever she will be surrounded by her friends, she will chant a prayer as she says, 'Never Take Anything For Granted.'

With the pictures, she wrote, "The next time I'm surrounded by my friends, I will say a little prayer #NeverTakeAnythingForGranted #ThrowBack #My30thBirthday #London #Hakkasan #ThisCrazyThingCalledLife " Many Bollywood celebs have commented on these pictures. Sussane Khan got all nostalgic after these pictures and wrote, "Omgggg what beautiful pics!! Please send these to me maheeeepsss!! Big virtual hug ♥️♥️♥️♥️." Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Lovely Meeperz. Soon keep the faith."

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor are known for their beautiful equations with their B-town friends. They have shared a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and their kids Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are also childhood friends. They have been spotted together at many parties and have been setting BFF goals with actress Ananya Pandey.