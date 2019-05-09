The full movie of Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde was leaked on torrent sites on its opening day and the free download of its pirated copy is likely to affect its collection at the box office.

Maharshi is a big budget movie and Dil Raju, who is an experienced film producer, is aware of how piracy would affect the prospects of a film. He has taken all precautionary measures to fight the piracy of Maharshi. He has set up a special team, which is keeping a close watch on the piracy of the movie.

Besides, Dil Raju, who has produced Maharshi with Ashwini Dutt and Potluri V Prasad, also shared an email ID with his followers on Twitter on May 8 and requested them to report it piracy. The Sri Venkateswara Creations owner tweeted, "Please report any #Maharshi Movie piracy links to MaharshiAntiPiracy@gmail.com #MaharshionMay9th."

But a notorious gang has allegedly recorded the full movie of Maharshi during its screening in a theatre and released it on its website even before the evening show began on the first day of its release. This site offers six HQ prints of the complete film ranging between 2.34 GB and 200 MB for free download.

It is known that this notorious gang's website is a source for other website, who offer pirated copies of all films. Now, the copies of Maharshi are likely to spread to those sites. The anti-piracy team of the film is said to have got in to action and is expected to take down the alleged content. If it fails to block the content, the free download of the full is sure to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Maharshi is a milestone in Mahesh Babu's career as it is his 25th movie. Before its release, the film created a lot of curiosity and expectations. But the movie has opened to mixed response. The viewers, who do not want to waste their money on film with mixed verdict, may resort to download the film movie freely which will affect its business at the box office.

IBTimes is strictly against piracy of any film and does not encourage readers to opt for it. We request you to watch Maharshi in theatres. Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.