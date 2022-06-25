The state of Maharashtra remains politically volatile and unpredictable, even almost a week after the rebellion in Shiv Sena came to the surface. The Mumbai police, on Saturday, imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning unlawful assembly in the city. Following a few incidents of violence and vandalism reported earlier, it also beefed up the security at the residence and offices of all ministers, elected MLAs, MPs and party leaders.

The Mumbai police, on high alert, since the political turmoil began, reiterated the prohibitive orders, as per which any assembly of more than five people on the streets will not be allowed. Private occasions like weddings, funerals, social gatherings and other gatherings outside educational institutions, courts etc. will be given exceptions. As per the orders, no controversial banners or posters will be allowed to be put up as they could provoke sentiments and stoke violence.

Meanwhile, the rebel camp of Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday that they will be collectively called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar told the media persons that there was no need to merge the two factions, since their faction will be given a different name and identity. Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the rebel group, also said that Eknath Shinde remained their leader. "We are still in Shiv Sena, there's a misunderstanding that we've left the party. We've just separated our faction. We've 2-3rd majority to follow the path we wanted. They didn't have more than 16-17 MLAs." Reacting to the announcement of renamed faction, Uddhav Thackeray stated that no other party could use the name of Bal Thackeray.

A day after welcoming 'tourists' to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that neither Assam nor BJP was footing the bill of MLAs stay at the five-star property of Radisson Blu in Guwahati. NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase had earlier questioned, "Who is paying the bills of hotel stays and chartered flights?." He further speculated, "Is it true that the horsetrading rate is Rs 50 crore?" In a display of power, a large number of supporters also gathered outside Eknath Shinde's residence in Thane. In the meanwhile, Shiv Sena executive committee authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against rebel MLAs.