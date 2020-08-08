The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of life for everyone. Face masks, social distancing, and the use of sanitizers have become an integral part of our lives. Social interactions have taken a new shift in our day to day life, be it buying groceries, booze, or any exchange that involves another human being. One Maharashtra man took social distancing to a whole new level with his novel idea to sell groceries without risking his well-being in the hands of deadly coronavirus.

The shopkeeper has lined up three tables, attached a pulley at one end and the other end is barricaded to avoid people to cross the line. By our estimate, the shopkeeper is easily maintaining 18 feet distance, which is more than the mandated distance of 6 feet. But it's better to be safe than sorry.

The ultimate 'jugaad'

The interesting mechanism shows a rope attached to the pulley and a tray that pushes the groceries to the other end, from where the buyer can pick it up and put the cash in the same tray. The shopkeeper then pulls the tray back with ease and sanitizes the money and leaves it to dry in the sun for 2 days.

The ultimate jugaad has not only won over the internet, the video has gone viral. People are applauding the responsibility portrayed by the rural shopkeeper, who is going above and beyond his capability to make sure there's strict adherence to social distancing in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud shopkeeper's efforts

The video has been nearly 1 lakh times and hundreds have shared words of appreciation for the shopkeeper.