Ten newborns were killed in a massive fire at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra this morning. The fire broke out around 2 am at the Sick Newborn Care Unit leading to a huge panic. While 10 infants perished in the thick smoke, another 6 were rescued safely.

The cause of the fire is not clear and the Bhandara police are probing the matter. The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 10 newborns killed in the fire at Bhandara District General Hospital, Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Uddhav Thackeray ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire

Taking a strong note of the shocking incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, the Chief Minister also discussed the matter with Health Minister Rajesh Tope and district authorities and said stringent punishment must be given to those found responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the tragedy as "heart wrenching" and said he hopes recovery to the injured. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he is deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy at Bhandara district hospital. In a tweet, the President said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of 10 infants in Maharashtra's Bhandara. I express my heartfelt condolences to the parents who have lost their children in this heart wrenching tragedy."