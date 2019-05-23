With just hours left for the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, India is eagerly waiting for the formation of the new governments that will decide the fate of the nation.

The election results hold the decision of the next ruling government in the third largest state of the country with a total of 48 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes is supposed to commence from 8 am on Thursday, 23 May.

According to the exit poll results, the BJP and Shiv Sena will make a clean sweep in Maharashtra once again, while it may be a struggle for the Congress NCP alliance to even score double digits. Even though the exit polls have predicted a solid ground for the NDA, there is still a stiff war between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.