Out of 312 candidates contesting from 35 constituencies in Maharashtra, around 13 BJP leaders have rebelled ahead of the October 21 elections.

Days ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) elections, where 288 members of the Legislative Assembly will be elected, major upheavals in the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the region has raised tensions between BJP and its ally, the Shiv Sena.

However, despite efforts by BJP leader and Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in dissuading rebels from contesting in the elections against the parties' official candidates, the now independent candidates are focused on not budge.

Apart from the BJP, around 25 per cent or 137 candidates are independent candidates from north Maharashtra, according to reports by the Times of India.

Here's a list of major rebel BJP MLA's who are contesting at the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Yogendra Gode, Buldhana

Known to be a big blow in the major alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the BJP nominee for the seat in 2014, rebelled and is now contesting against Sena's candidate, Sanjay Gaikwad.

Vinod Agarwal, Gondia

Vinod Agrawal of BJP at Gondia also turned out to be a prominent rebel. He was expelled by the BJP last week.

Rajan Teli, Sawantwadi

Teli is contesting against state home minister Deepak Kesarkar for the seat in Sawantwadi.

Rajendra Raut, Barshi

In Barshi constituency, Raut has challenged Sena's Dilip Sopal in the upcoming elections.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Digras

Deshmukh is taking on Sena minister Sanjay Minister in the Digras constituency.

Raju Todsam, Arni

The contenders in the Arni constituency apart from Todsam include Shivajirao Moghe of Congress and Dr Sandeep Dhurve of BJP.

Samarjit Ghatge, Kagal

Samarjit Ghatge who hails from the royal family of Kagal had entered BJP after the 2014 assembly election. He resigned from the position of Chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and decided to contest independently.

Narayan Patil, Karmala

Shiv Sena's Rashmi Bagal is contesting against Patil in Karmala.

Raju Patel, Versova

Patel will be battling against Mumbai Mayor Shiv Sena's candidate Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Shiv Sena rebel Trupti Bala Sawant for the seat.

Dr Vishwanath Vinkare, Umarkhed

Vinkare will be contesting against Sanjay Rathod of Shiv Sena for the Umarkhed constituency seat.