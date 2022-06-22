Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, who has raised a banner of revolt, has the support of 34 MLAs, claimed his supporter and Minister of State Omprakash Babarao Kadu alias Bachhu Kadu.

Kadu, of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), further contended that the number of legislators supporting Shinde is increasing and could even cross 40 as the Maharashtra political drama shifted from Surat in Gujarat to the Northeast state of Assam.

"Whatever decision Shinde takes shall be acceptable to all of us," said Kadu, speaking to a private Marathi channel.

Earlier, claiming that he had not left the Shiv Sena nor revolted, Shinde said there were 40 MLAs with him who travelled to Guwahati - ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, early on Wednesday.

However, Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) declined to comment on the issue and claims made by the rebels, saying that many of the MLAs will return to the party fold soon.

Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, MP, said that the party team had gone to meet Shinde on Tuesday and heard him out.

"He had certain issues and we shall discuss further. We have always fought and shall continue to struggle," said Raut.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning.

While the Shiv Sena with help from allies Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, launched all-round fire-fighting operations, the BJP stirred the political cauldron first in Gujarat and then in Assam early today.