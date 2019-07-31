In yet another incidence of building collapse in Maharashtra, the roof of the building that houses Bank of Maharashtra's branch in Solapur has collapsed. More than 20 people are feared trapped inside the building while 10 people have been evacuated.

Recently, a decrepit building which was about 100 years old also collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri locality. The mishap killed around 14 people and over 40 people were feared trapped under the debris. NDRF teams carried out a massive rescue and search operations for more than 24 hours to bring out survivors from below the pile of debris.

The incidents of building collapse in Maharashtra has once again exposed the creaking infrastructure of India's financial capital.

As per reports, there are now over 14,000 buildings in Mumbai that are more than 50 years old. These infrastructures are at risk of collapse due to age-related instability and lack of maintenance.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)