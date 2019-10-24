Live

The results of the Maharashtra assembly election, which took place on October 21, will be out on Thursday, October 24. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will commence the counting of the votes today at 8 am and will declare the results probably by 6 pm.

Soon after the polling ended for the Maharashtra assembly election, the exit polls predicted an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand along with his wife to offer prayers before the poll results.

However, Maharashtra witnessed lower voter turnout this year as compared to the 2014 assembly elections. The final voter turnout stood at 60.46 per cent, 3 per cent down from 63.13 per cent in 2014.

The three major parties that are contesting in Maharashtra this year are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Follow ibtimes.co.in to get the latest updates on the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results.

Live Updates