As a tribute to the valiant ruler in Indian history, Maharana Prathap, the BJP MLA Devilal Dhakad has penned a song praising his victories, bravery, and heroism as the nation celebrates the ruler's 480th birth anniversary.

The song, written and sung by the BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has already gone viral on social media, garnering much praises and comments for his work.

Remembering Maha Rana Prathap

Maharana Pratap, the 13th Rajput king of Mewar, Rajasthan was born on May 9, 1540, to King Udai Singh II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai.

He had three younger brothers - Shakti Singh, Vikram Singh, and Jagmal Singh and two stepsisters.

Pratap Singh I, as was his real name, died at the age of 56 in Chavand, Mewar on January 19, 1597. The most valorous ruler in Indian history, Maharana Pratap is always recognised as a symbol of Rajput valour, gallantry and diligence.

Dhakad in his poem underlines this perpetual glory of the Rajput warrior who valiantly fought against the Mughal supremacy to free his homeland from their control.

The poem describes the majestic ruler who bravely fought in the war fields, riding on his Chetak (horse) and Ramprasad (the elephant) killing all these opponents with his sword, the symbol of Rana Prathap's power.

The song has been an instant hit on social media. Maharana is always remembered for his staunch administrative techniques and brave attacks against the rulers, including the Mughal ruler Akbar in the Battle of Haldighati who tried to seize the authority over Mewar.

Watch BJP MLA Devilal Dhakad singing on Maharana Pratap here: