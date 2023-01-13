It is a festive day for Rajasthan as Maharaja Gaj Singh of the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur celebrates his 75th birthday on Friday. HRH Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur—fondly called 'Bapji' — kept up with tradition of cutting a cake specially made for the occasion at his residence Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

As a part of the royal celebrations, the President of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), Prem Bhandari, presented a special gift to the Maharaja. A special pedal in its full richness weighing about 75 kgs was gifted by Bhandari, which Maharaja Gaj Singh cut with a sword alongside his entire family, at the Baradari of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

What's special about the peda?

The 75-kg peda was specially made for Maharaja's birthday. It was prepared by 12 artisans, who took about 10 hours to complete it. This is the first time that a peda of this magnitude was prepared for former King Gaj Singh.

To make this peda, 400 kgs milk and saffron from Spain was used. The birthday message on the cake, which read "happy birthday Bapji hukum", was decorated with Chironji and other rich dry fruits.

Check out photos from the royal celebrations:

Who is Prem Bhandari?

Prem Bhandari was elected President of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) in May last year. RANA is a non-profit organisation, which focuses on highlighting and promoting Rajasthani cultural heritage in the US. RANA provides a single social platform for people across the world to experience Rajasthan's rich culture.

Upon Bhandari's appointment as RANA president, Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur personally congratulated and wished him success for the continued work of the organization.

RANA hosts annual events, and cultural programs in the US, which witness active participation by the Indian diaspora and are critically acclaimed. At the recent annual gala event, RANA raised a generous $1.3 million from various community leaders.

Currently living in New York, Bhandari has been at the forefront of the cause of OCI cardholders for several years and came forward to the aid of many Indians by easing their travel during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, whose parent organisation is Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Bhandari has been associated with several international camps under the leadership of Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta over the years. Since its inception in 1975, BMVSS has helped over 2 million differently-abled people globally through 85 international camps in 35 countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa. Bhandari's philanthropic work has gained him immense respect, international recognition and accolades.