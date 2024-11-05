With over 24 years of experience, Mahadu Vinayak Kurkute is a results-driven IT Service Management professional whose expertise and visionary approach have placed him at the forefront of IT operations. As a certified ITIL expert and a gold-medalist in engineering, Mahadu has led pivotal projects, consistently enhancing service delivery, optimizing IT infrastructure, and driving operational excellence on a global scale.

Currently serving as Director of IT Service Management, Mahadu has pioneered an ITSM program that aligns IT services with business goals. His initiatives have transformed a traditionally process-focused IT department into a user-centric, value-driven function. By forging close partnerships with technology teams and business stakeholders, Mahadu ensures that IT policies, standards, and frameworks meet ITIL standards, enhance productivity, and reduce risk. His holistic approach has fostered continual improvement through regular reviews, trend analysis, and metrics reporting, ensuring IT services remain efficient and reliable.

Among Mahadu's impactful projects is his work on automating security patch management for over 4,000 servers worldwide. Previously a manual process, patch management now operates on a structured cycle, reducing cyber risk and ensuring compliance. By helping in designing a formal patch management policy and best practices, Mahadu has empowered IT teams to proactively address zero-day vulnerabilities. His proactive reporting to executive leadership provides visibility into ongoing risks, facilitating informed decision-making.

In his drive to enhance service delivery, Mahadu spearheaded the development of a robust IT Service Catalog, redesigning over 100 service catalogs for 35,000+ business users globally. This streamlined, user-friendly interface improved productivity and user satisfaction. His leadership involved collaboration with key stakeholders to identify gaps and provide a more accessible solution. With a strategic change management plan, he ensured users were well-equipped to leverage the catalog's features, driving adoption and engagement.

In August 2022, Mahadu led a major overhaul of the company's major incident management process, reducing service restoration time by 30%. By analysing and optimizing workflows, he introduced improvements that minimize disruptions to business operations. His restructured approach to incident reporting, combined with timely updates to stakeholders, has created a more responsive IT support system that reduces downtime.

In 2023, Mahadu's expertise in risk management led to the implementation of an Integrated Risk Management solution using ServiceNow, enabling real-time visibility into high-risk areas and non-compliant controls. This initiative allowed the company to automate risk workflows, manage policy lifecycles, and continuously monitor for compliance, strengthening the organization's risk framework.

One of Mahadu's key achievements has been the establishment of a Configuration and Asset Management Database for over 40,000 assets. Previously, the company had limited visibility into its asset inventory. Mahadu's solution provided a "single source of truth" for data-driven decisions on asset upgrades, with a data accuracy rate exceeding 98%. This database has streamlined ITSM processes and empowered the organization to manage resources proactively.

Mahadu successfully transitioned IT Service Management from a staff-augmentation model to a managed service approach, resulting in significant cost savings and operational efficiencies. This effort earned him the prestigious IT Excellence Award, recognizing his role in defining service levels, monitoring critical processes, and establishing robust support structures that enable the organization to focus on core objectives.

Mahadu's career is distinguished by his leadership qualities of accountability, integrity, and vision. His proactive approach to managing incidents and strategic planning has made him a trusted leader. Recognized with awards such as the IT Excellence Award, his work exemplifies the impact of a forward-thinking IT professional dedicated to innovation.

As Mahadu continues to drive transformation, his legacy is marked by a commitment to excellence and a vision for a user-driven IT service organization. His work in building resilient systems has safeguarded operations and set new benchmarks for IT service management. With extensive experience and a record of impactful leadership, Mahadu Kurkute is shaping the future of IT service management, ensuring technology serves as a foundation for growth and success.