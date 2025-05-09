Amid the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, an old video of an astrologer predicting Mahabharat like war for India has resurfaced. The ten-month old video shows the astrologer predicting planetary alignments that were seen during the Mahabharat era. The planetary alignment hints at a global war but also a golden period for India.

Based on calculations

Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri had predicted a huge war like situation towards the end of May. He had predicted it on the basis of the alignment of six planets and had called it "mathematical". The astrologer had claimed all these in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast some ten months back.

He had also emphasised on these predictions being based on calculations rather than opinions. "These are formulas. You can do it yourself. It's not just about someone saying it," he had said.

10 months ago, he saw what the world couldn’t. Say what you want, but sometimes, Jyotish isn’t superstition, it’s precision.



Respect to the ancient science ? pic.twitter.com/Lo1NJHrN1d — Berlin (Parody) (@Toxicity_______) May 7, 2025

Golden period for India

However, if the prediction does hold true, it might be a good news for India as the astrologer called it a "golden period" for the country. "At least I can say this is the golden period for India. India is absolutely at its peak," he said.

Amid the drone and missile attacks, the astrologer's old video has gained momentum. "Now if you've closed your eyes and have a prejudiced mind, and don't even want to see, then only God can help you. I can see these things happening."