Citing the reason of how farming has become unaffordable, a Maharashtra farmer applied for a bank loan of Rs 6.6 crore to purchase a helicopter. The farmer, 22-year-old Kailas Patange, wants to buy a chopper, not as a fantasy or protest. He simply wishes to provide for himself by renting out the helicopter.

The farmer approached a bank in Goregaon with his loan request on Thursday. Patange, an owner of two acres of land, said irregular rainfall and drought-like condition has forced him to think of new ways to make a living. He says farming has become unaffordable over the years.

"I cultivated soybean on my land over the last two years. But it didn't fetch me good returns due to unseasonal rains. Even the money from crop insurance wasn't enough," Patange said. Considering these factors, Patange chanced upon the idea of buying a helicopter and renting it out to make a good living," Patange said, according to PTI.

Dream big

By demonstrating an unusual stance, Patange wants farmers to dream big, too.

"Who says only big people should have big dreams? Farmers should also dream big. I have applied for a loan of Rs 6.65 crore to purchase a helicopter. There is a lot of competition in other businesses, so I decided to go for this," he added.

It's not clear if Patange's loan will be accepted or not. But his gesture surely puts things into a fresh perspective.