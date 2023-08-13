Amid protests by some sections of society, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to deploy magistrates with the teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDCL) during the installation of smart electricity meters across the Union Territory.

In this regard, the concerned Deputy Commissioners have issued orders to the Tehsildars to provide all support during the installation of smart electricity meters within their respective jurisdictions.

According to an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate Jammu Harvinder Singh, all Tehsildars are hereby ordered to provide magisterial support to the JKPDCL and police authorities during the installation of Smart Electricity Meters within their territorial jurisdictions so that the fixed targets are accomplished on time.

These Tehsildars will closely coordinate with the respective Superintendent of Police in their zones during installation.

Opposition holds protest against installation of smart meters

This step has been taken as all opposition parties across Jammu and Kashmir have announced to oppose the installation of smart meters.

Last week local residents blocked a road during a protest in the Eidgah area of Srinagar. The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azad recently held a protest an warned to give a call to the Jammu bandh against installation of these meters.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee also staged a protest against smart meters, inflated bills, and the proposed pre-paid billing system.

The party activists led by president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Sawhney, and party's chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma staged a protest against pre-paid smart meter system.

JKPDCL officers seek to allay consumers' apprehensions

Chief Engineer Distribution of Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDCL) Sandeep Seth clarified various doubts and misinformation being spread about smart meters in Jammu.

He said that the department is installing smart meters to switch over to the latest technology and end the manual interface. He added that smart meters are being installed across the nation as part of technical upgradation so that meter readings are directly reported to the data centre and there is no need for meter readers to record the meter readings monthly.

Seth said that smart meters are accurate meters and the rumours about excessive and exaggerated readings are unfounded and incorrect. He added that in case of any doubt, the consumer can approach the respective sub-division office which will install a parallel ( digital/old meter) to verify the reading of the smart meter.

He also said that smart meters are being installed free of cost and the replacement shall also be done free of cost for the next five years. He also provided a link using which people can check their reading on a daily basis.

Consumers asked to use advanced gadgets to save electricity

The Chief Engineer urged the general public to use star-rated gadgets and appliances in their homes to reduce monthly consumption and save electricity.

He also urged the public to switch off the main switch while leaving their respective households since electricity is utilized by inverters and step-up transformers used by various households. He requested the general public to support the department in the installation of smart meters so that the department can provide better services to the consumers.