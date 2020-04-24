A madrasa head went missing from Uttar Pradesh on April 16 and his body was later recovered from the Kairana area in Shamli district on Thursday.

The police stated that Mufti Sufiyan was reported missing since last week and the police when started searching him eventually found his body on Thursday. He was the head of a madrasa and was 32 years old. He was found murdered at Kakor village under the Kairana police station.

Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar said that the body was traced after three people, including a madrasa teacher, were arrested and they confessed that they killed Sufiyan and dumped his body in the Yamuna river.

The police stated that there was some money-related issue, which was stated to be the reason for the enmity between the deceased and the accused. The enmity took a barbaric turn and Sufiyan was murdered.

Incidentally, the main accused, probably in order to mislead the police, filed a missing complaint. The main accused has been identified as Abdullah, who filed a missing complaint on April 21.

In the complaint, Abdullah stated that Sufiyan went to the market to buy ration on April 16 but did not return back to the Madarasa.

As the event occurred, the Imam of Jama Masjid, Maulana Tahir Hussain demanded action against the culprits. The SP took immediate action and sent a police team to investigate the matter.

The body could not be found for six days. Later the body was recovered from the Kairana area in a half-burnt state. The accused have confessed their crime and they have been arrested.

A communal angle has however been ruled out as no input on the same was received.