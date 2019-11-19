Madison Beer sure knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. Reportedly, Madison Beer showcased her incredible figure in a low-cut gown that featured a slit that reached her hips at the TrevorLive charity gala in Beverly Hills. The 20-year-old songstress' frock featured a see-through panel along her chest - with a flash of sideboob also on display.

Madison's gown also had a cinched waist, highlighting her slim frame.

Madison accessorised her gorgeous look with strappy white heels, adding diamond rings and gold bracelets with hoop earrings.

The singer risked a wardrobe malfunction with her daring look, ditching her innerwear and opting for a sheer dress. In an interview with Paper magazine, Madison says that the track, "Hurts Like Hell" and video treatment is a prelude of what fans can expect on her forthcoming album.

"I feel like it's an important message that I try to push," Madison says of female empowerment. "The [new] album is a mixture, I would say. I feel like there are songs on my album where I'm a little more vulnerable and I'm not as, 'you gotta be a bad b****,' all the time."

It is known that Madison Beer gained attention when pop superstar Justin Bieber tweeted a link to a video of her singing. She later became signed to Island Def Jam. She has spent a lot of time with Justin Bieber. While it seemed like nothing more than a mentor-mentee relationship, there were those who couldn't help but read more into it. Though now Justin is apparently happily married to Hailey Baldwin, he might not take kindly to such rumours.

Check out Madison's near-miss wardrobe malfunction here: