A massive broke out at a five-star hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday (October 21) morning. The Golden Gate Hotel is located in the corporate area of Vijay Nagar in Indore.

Several people are believed to be trapped inside the hotel building. A rescue team is present at the spot and are carrying out the rescue operations.

Fire tenders have also arrived at the site of the incident and efforts are on to extinguish the ongoing blaze.

However, no injuries have been reported at the time of filing the report.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.



News agency ANI has shared images where we can see that the entire front of the hotel is on fire.

In another similar incident that happened today, a fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)