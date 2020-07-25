Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday, July 25 announced he has tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader said he has had symptoms for a few days and also requested his contacts to move to quarantine. He is the first CM in the country to test COVID positive.

In a tweet, the MP CM said, "My dear countrymen, I had symptoms, after the test my report came back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. My close contacts move to quarantine"

'Even a little carelessness can invite the coronavirus disease'

He further said he was following all possible guidelines and appealed all citizens to stay safe and careful.

"I am following all the guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful. Even a little carelessness can invite the coronavirus disease. I made every effort to avoid COVID but people used to meet me to discuss many issues," Chouhan said.

On speaking about his work he said, "I will be participating in the daily COVID19 review meeting via video conferencing."