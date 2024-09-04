The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to increase the insurance limit on surrogacy policy from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This decision, announced on September 4, represents a five-fold increase in the insurance coverage for surrogacy, a procedure that involves considerable risks and responsibilities for the women involved.

The decision was made during a review meeting of the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board, chaired by Health Minister Rajendra Shukla. The board, which oversees the regulation of assisted reproductive technologies and surrogacy in the state, was directed by the Health Minister to expedite decision-making processes after thorough consideration of surrogacy cases.

An official from the health department confirmed the decision, stating, The decision has been made to increase the insurance limit for women adopting surrogacy policy up to Rs 10 lakh. A notification to this effect would be issued soon. This move is expected to provide a significant financial cushion to women who choose to become surrogate mothers, acknowledging the physical and emotional challenges they undertake during the process.

Madhya Pradesh is home to 126 institutions, including ART Banks, ART Level -1 Clinics, ART Level -2 Clinics, and Surrogacy centers, all registered under the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Regulation Act 2021. These institutions provide a range of services related to assisted reproductive technologies, including surrogacy, and are expected to implement the new insurance limit once the official notification is issued.

In addition to the increase in insurance coverage, the review meeting also resulted in a decision to allow the uploading of F forms filled during sonography anytime within five days, instead of on the same day. This move is expected to ease the administrative burden on medical professionals and institutions, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

The officials have been instructed to streamline the technical procedures for uploading digital Form F, a crucial document in the surrogacy process. This is part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the regulatory framework governing surrogacy in the state.

The decision to increase the insurance limit for surrogacy comes on the heels of the Centre's modification of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022. The amended rules now state that both gametes need not come from a married couple in case they are certified as suffering from a medical condition. This means that a couple can have a child born through surrogacy but must have at least one gamete from the intending couple.

Furthermore, the new rule also clarified that single women, including widows or divorcees, undergoing surrogacy must use self-eggs and donor sperm to avail surrogacy procedures. This amendment is seen as a progressive step towards inclusivity, recognizing the reproductive rights of single women and providing them with the opportunity to become mothers through surrogacy.

The decision by the Madhya Pradesh government to increase the insurance limit for surrogacy is a significant development in the field of assisted reproductive technologies in India. It reflects a growing recognition of the need to provide adequate financial protection to surrogate mothers, acknowledging the risks and responsibilities they undertake. This move, along with the recent amendments to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, represents a significant step forward in ensuring the rights and welfare of women involved in surrogacy procedures.